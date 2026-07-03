POCSO case: Telangana HC defers Bandi Bageerath bail plea to July 8

The bail petition in the POCSO case will now come up for hearing before the High Court on July 8.

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Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 3, adjourned the hearing on a bail petition filed by Bandi Bageerath in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to July 8.

Bhageerath, also known as Sai Bageerath, is facing charges under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He is currently in judicial custody after surrendering before authorities at Cherlapally Central Prison on June 25, following the expiry of a week-long interim bail granted earlier by the court.

Subhan Bakery

Bhageerath had previously been lodged at Chanchalguda Central Jail in connection with the case.

The High Court is scheduled to take up the bail plea for further hearing on July 8.

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