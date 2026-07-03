POCSO case: Telangana HC defers Bandi Bageerath bail plea to July 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 3, adjourned the hearing on a bail petition filed by Bandi Bageerath in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to July 8.

Bhageerath, also known as Sai Bageerath, is facing charges under provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read Bandi Bageerath’s POCSO bail plea adjourned to July 3

He is currently in judicial custody after surrendering before authorities at Cherlapally Central Prison on June 25, following the expiry of a week-long interim bail granted earlier by the court.

Bhageerath had previously been lodged at Chanchalguda Central Jail in connection with the case.

The High Court is scheduled to take up the bail plea for further hearing on July 8.