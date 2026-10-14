Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, the sources said.

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Airplane taking off from runway at dusk, with city skyline in background.
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Jaipur: An Air India aircraft from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on the morning of Wednesday, October 14, following a bomb threat, according to sources.

The flight AI2030, operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport and was taken to an isolation bay for security checks, the sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal told PTI that airport authorities had informed police about the emergency landing of the Frankfurt-Delhi flight following a bomb threat.

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Further details are awaited, he said.

Police sources said security personnel were checking the aircraft in the isolation bay.

One of the sources citing initial information said the pilot pressed ‘Squawk Code 7500’, which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the source added.

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Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

An official comment from Air India was awaited.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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