Air India’s fare from Hyderabad to Bengaluru drops below Rs 2K

Hyderabad: Air India has launched a special 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, offering travelers a chance to plan their upcoming trips at attractive fares. The prices have dropped to such a level that the fare for an Air India flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru is as low as Rs 1931.

For other domestic routes, the one-way, all-inclusive fares start at Rs 1470 for Economy and Rs 10,130 for Business Class. Similarly attractive fares are available for select international routes.

Bookings under the sale are open until 23:59 on August 20, 2023, for travel between September 1 and October 31 on select domestic and international routes.

Air India flight fares from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Delhi

Apart from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, the airline has reduced the fares of flight tickets on other domestic routes.

From Hyderabad to Mumbai, the flight fare has been slashed to Rs 1541. On the Hyderabad to Delhi route, the fare has dipped as low as Rs 4856.

For more details on flight fares, log on to the official website of Air India (click here).

How to book an Air India flight ticket

All bookings made under the sale through the Air India website and mobile app are free of convenience fees.

In addition to the website and mobile app, bookings under the sale can also be made through authorized travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings.

The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.