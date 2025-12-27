Ajmer Sharif khadims condemn violence against minorities in India, Bangladesh

"When citizens are targeted because of their faith, the foundation of the Republic is shaken," the statement said, urging authorities to act with zero tolerance.

Ajmer Sharif
Ajmer: People participate in the flag hoisting ceremony during the annual 'Urs' festival procession at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The Anjuman Khuddam Syedzadgan, representing the khadims (caretakers) of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, on Saturday condemned the purported incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh and India, calling for peace, justice and accountability.

In a message issued on the culmination of the annual Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the Anjuman expressed concern over reports of targeted attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, including the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh district earlier this month.

“Such acts of hatred, irrespective of the victim’s faith, violate every principle of humanity and religion,” said Syed Sarwar Chishty, hereditary khadim and secretary of the Anjuman.

The Anjuman urged religious leaders and dargah caretakers across India to raise a united moral voice against atrocities and appealed to Muslims to register peaceful protest against violence targeting minorities. It also called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of minorities and bring perpetrators to justice

The Anjuman further voiced concern over rising incidents of violence against religious minorities in India, referring to the alleged lynching of a man in Bihar and vandalism during Christmas celebrations in parts of the country.

“When citizens are targeted because of their faith, the foundation of the Republic is shaken,” the statement said, urging authorities to act with zero tolerance.

Reaffirming its commitment to interfaith harmony, the Anjuman said peace and justice must guide all societies.

