‘Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes’, says Ramdev

Ramdev said that Shivaji Maharaj never discriminated against any religion or class, but took everyone together.

Panaji: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not the heroes, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the superhero.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Goa government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ponda, South district of Goa.

“Mostly in state boards or NCERT books, we have been taught wrong history. (In these books) Mughals are glorified. This has to be changed. Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes. Our superheroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and those who sacrificed their lives for the nation,” Baba Ramdev said.

He said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a victorious life. “We should know this history,” he said.

Ramdev said that Shivaji Maharaj never discriminated against any religion or class, but took everyone together.

Speaking about the crisis in Pakistan, he said that it will be divided into four parts.

“Pakistan is going through a financial crisis. Pakistan will be soon divided into four parts. It will remain a small nation,” he said.

