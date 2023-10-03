Akshay Kumar drops ‘Keemti’ picture with Parineeti from ‘Mission Raniganj’

Akshay looked dapper in a brown jacket and a turban with his arm around Parineeti's shoulder

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday treated fans to an adorable picture with his ‘Mission Raniganj’ co-star Parineeti Chopra.

The still from the film shows Akshay and Parineeti embracing love. Akshay looked dapper in a brown jacket and a turban with his arm around Parineeti’s shoulder. Parineeti flaunted her ethnic look in a stunning green saree.

“There’s nothing more #Keemti than love ❤️ @parineetichopra , here’s a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow,” Akshay captioned the post on Instagram.

It seems like the particular snap is from the upcoming song ‘Keemti’ from their forthcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Earlier in the day, the makers also launched the film’s powerful poster, evoking patriotism among all.

The poster features a massive ensemble cast that includes Akshay, Parineeti, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena and Shishir Sharma.
Taking to their social media accounts, the makers shared a poster and captioned,

Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on October 6th.”

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, ‘Mission Ranignaj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on October 6.

