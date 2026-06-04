Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai flats, earns crores in profit

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali East area for a combined value of Rs 7.1 crore. The properties are located in the popular Oberoi Sky City residential project and were registered on June 2, 2026.

Where Are Akshay Kumar’s Apartments Located?

The two apartments are situated in Oberoi Sky City, one of the well-known residential developments in Borivali East, Mumbai. Both units were reportedly sold to Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal.

The larger apartment has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and was sold for Rs 5.75 crore. The deal also includes two car parking spaces.

The second unit is a smaller apartment with a carpet area of 252 sq ft. It was sold for Rs 1.35 crore and comes with one parking space.

How Much Profit Did Akshay Kumar Make?

Property records show that Akshay Kumar purchased both apartments in November 2017.

He bought the larger flat for Rs 3 crore and the smaller one for around Rs 67.5 lakh. Together, the properties cost him approximately Rs 3.68 crore.

With the latest sale value touching Rs 7.1 crore, the actor has earned a profit of more than Rs 3.4 crore in less than nine years, highlighting the strong growth in Mumbai’s real estate market.

Akshay Kumar’s Recent Property Deals

This is not the first property transaction by the actor in recent years. Akshay Kumar has been actively selling several real estate investments across Mumbai.

In 2025, he sold an apartment in Borivali for Rs 4.25 crore. During the same year, he and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, also sold a luxury apartment in Worli for Rs 80 crore.

He later sold a commercial office space in Lower Parel for Rs 8 crore, reportedly earning a significant return on his investment.

The latest deal reflects the growing demand for premium homes in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Areas such as Borivali continue to attract buyers due to improving infrastructure, better connectivity, and rising property values.

Akshay Kumar’s successful investment journey once again highlights how long-term real estate investments can deliver impressive returns.