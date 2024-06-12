Alia Bhatt heaps praise on trailer of Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Mumbai: Ever since the trailer of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was unveiled, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and the team have been lauded by fans and several celebrities. Actor Alia Bhatt joined the list and shared her reaction.

On Wednesday morning, Alia re-shared Prabhas’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “this looks unreal!!”

Makers on Monday evening released the intriguing trailer.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become the most talked about production of 2024.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, Prabhas stole the show with his grand entry, driving a sports car amid fireworks and thunderous applause from the crowd.

The actor later introduced everyone to the new character of Kalki 2898 AD – Bujji – a tiny robot.

Controlled by the brain and voiced by Keerthy Suresh, Bujji promises to be a smart, exciting addition to the film, challenging the developers and adding a new dimension to the storyline.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, ‘Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, “Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama.” (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.)The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

Alia will also be seen sharing screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ”Love & War’. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.