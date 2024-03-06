All is not well between TOP Tollywood actors?

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati has always been open about his strong bond with actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. The trio, who enjoy pan-India appeal, have stood by each other through thick and thin professionally as well as personally. However, recent rumors have suggested that there might be ego clashes or insecurities lurking beneath the surface. Let’s delve into what Rana has to say about it.

Rana Daggubati Opened Up on Conflitcs with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Rana was asked about any potential ego conflicts or insecurities among the three of them. He responded with a smile “None at all.”

“We’re not running the same race; we’re running very different races. Everybody has a different cinema that they pick.” He added. Rana made it clear that all three actors have achieved success in their own right, and the numbers prove it.

Rana recalled a conversation he had with Allu Arjun regarding the film “Pushpa 2.” They discussed what could have been done better in the first installment. “Like, you’re constantly breaking your own product,” Rana quipped. He also revealed that he prefers meeting Ram Charan and Allu Arjun a few months after their film releases, regardless of whether it was a box office hit or miss. These post-release discussions focus on areas for improvement and growth, ensuring that they continue to evolve as artists.

Rana’s Upcoming Projects

Rana Daggubati has an exciting workload on top of his relationships with coworkers: The actor will feature in the upcoming movie Rakshasa Raja under the direction of Teja.

Additionally, Rana will reprise his role in “Rana Naidu 2,” the upcoming installment of his action-thriller web series, where he shares the screen with his real-life father, Venkatesh.