‘All our Duas came true,’ Anam Mirza reveals baby Dua’s face

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza has been on cloud nine ever since she welcomed her first child – a baby girl ‘Dua’, in August this year. Since then, Anam has been sharing several glimpses of the little one but kept her face hidden.

Now, she has shared a couple of photos on Instagram revealing Dua’s face for the first time. It seems like the pictures are from her early photoshoot and they are all things adorable. “Such a big miracle in such a little girl. Here’s how what made all our duas come true, our babygirl. #Mashallah,” name captioned. In just one hour, the post garnered thousands of likes and comments sections has been flooded with ‘Mashallah’ and heart emojis. Check out the post below.

Anam Mirza got married to her longtime beau and cricketer Azharuddin‘s son, Mohammad Asaduddin, on December 11, 2019. After almost 2 years of marital bliss, she announced her pregnancy in March this year. She had beautifully documented every step of her journey to motherhood and shared it with her followers regularly on her social media. Anam and Asad were blessed with a daughter on August 15, 2022.