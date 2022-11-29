All-party meet to discuss inclusion of Maha villages in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Amid the border row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he would call an all-party meeting to discuss inclusion of villages from Maharashtra in the state.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Chief Minister Bommai, answering a question on demand of villagers from Maharashtra to join Karnataka, said that there are rules and guidelines for the villages to get merged from one state to the another.

Further answering a question on the people of 42 villages from Jath taluka of Maharashtra seeking the appointment to meet him, he said that the problem is old and has not surfaced suddenly.

“The villagers have been issuing these statements for many years as they haven’t got any basic infrastructure facilities. But, the matter is with the Supreme Court and the all-party meeting would be called and legal advice will be sought in this regard,” CM Bommai said.

Reacting to the incident of stone pelting on buses moving towards Karnataka, the chief minister stated that the state officers have spoken to the office of Home department of Maharashtra. The situation is under control now, he added.

Chief Minister Bommai stated that senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi would effectively put forth arguments in the Supreme Court for the state, as the matter will be taken up by the apex court on Wednesday.

“Mukul Rohatgi is a senior advocate. Our advocate general had explained all matters in connection with the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. I have also given my explanation regarding the legal aspects of the border issue,” he stated.

Senior counsel Rohatgi has assured that all preparations are being done for arguments in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Maharashtra leaders to show that they are serious in the matter are indulged in issuing controversial statements, he stated.