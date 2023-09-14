Allu Arjun heaps praise ‘Jawan’; SRK reveals he saw ‘Pushpa’ thrice in 3 days

Mumbai: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer vigilante-action-thriller film ‘Jawan’ has been performing exceptionally well in the theatres, both critically and commercially. Joining in the choir of praises is Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who also congratulated the whole team on the success of ‘Jawan’.

In particular, he highlighted SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara as well as composer Anirudh.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Pushpa’ star wrote: “Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster.”

“Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN.”

Highlighting SRK and Vijay Sethupathi he added: “@iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you.”

“@VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always.”

The actor was also all praises for the female cast, praising both Deepika Padukone’s special appearance and Nayanthara’s acting.

He wrote: “@deepikapadukone elegant, effortless & impactful star presence.”

“#Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale.”

Anirudh Ravichandra’s music has also been one of the film’s highlights, praising him for his score and his songs, Allu Arjun tagged the composer and wrote: “@anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music .

Finally, also congratulating Atlee for his direction, he concluded, saying: “Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office.”

SRK, who was greatly honoured by Allu Arjun’s congratulatory message, quickly responded on his X account, writing: “Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!!

SRK added: “I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen ‘Pushpa’ thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u.”

Allu Arjun is currently all ready to release his follow up to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, along with his upcoming film ‘Icon’.