Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 earns 1000cr already? Read here

Hyderabad: ‘Pushpa,’ the movie starring Allu Arjun, has been making waves since its grand release in 2021. With a record-breaking box office and great reviews, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel’s release. The latest buzz surrounding the film is that the lead actor is demanding a staggering 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages. But hold on! According to recent reports, these rumours are just that-rumours.

According to sources close to the production team, there is no such craze around the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions. Fans need not worry, as the buzz surrounding the Hindi and Telugu versions remains strong, and the film is expected to outperform SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, which grossed a whopping 900 crores in theatrical rights.

The first installment of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, was a commercial success, grossing over 350 crores worldwide, with the Hindi version alone grossing over 100 crores. The sequel of Pushpa is expected to do well, according to industry experts, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

While the actual figures for the theatrical rights deal have yet to be revealed, the rumours have certainly added to the excitement surrounding the film. The excitement for Pushpa 2 is noticeable, and fans will undoubtedly continue to keep an eye on its progress. So, let us wait and see how this much-anticipated film plays out!