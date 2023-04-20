Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 details out, here’s movie title

Hyderabad: Attention all moviegoers! Prepare for the biggest news in the Indian film industry: Pushpa Raj is back with not one, but three thrilling film parts that are sure to blow your mind!

Sukumar, the brilliant director behind the smash hit Pushpa: The Rise, has piqued our interest with the announcement of Pushpa: The Rule. According to a Cinejosh report, the rumour mill is buzzing with the exciting news of a third installment in the series, titled Pushpa 3: The Rule Begins. And we are extremely excited to see what Sukumar has in store for us this time!

Is it official or not? There has been no confirmation from the team, but if the film is set in the future, expect an international twist in Pushpa 3, which promises to take us on a thrilling ride through Pushpa Raj’s rise as a formidable don. We can’t help but be excited for the magic that’s about to unfold on screen with Allu Arjun reprising his role as the iconic Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and the musical genius Devi Sri Prasad on board.

But that isn’t all. Pushpa 2 is currently being shot in the breathtaking forests of Malkangiri, Odisha, with the crew leaving no stone unturned to capture every breathtaking moment. The team is working hard to ensure that the visuals are as captivating as the plot.

So, buckle up and hold on tight because Pushpa Raj is back with a bang! Mark your calendars for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule and prepare for a rollercoaster ride of action, drama, and suspense. This is one cinematic experience you will not want to miss!