Allu Arjun’s shocking FEE for his new project goes viral

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has done it again! Following the success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ and ‘Pushpa’, he has now become one of the highest-paid Telugu actors, commanding a whopping Rs 125 crore for his next project. Yes, you read that right!

According to sources, Allu Arjun initially demanded Rs 150 crore for the film, but the deal was eventually agreed upon at Rs 125 crore. And with this record-breaking pay, Arjun has firmly established himself as one of the industry’s most bankable actors.

But why did Allu Arjun ask for such a high price? He is reportedly confident that his next film will be a game changer, grossing more than the nationwide blockbusters ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘KGF 2’. He is confident that ‘Pushpa 2’ will break box office records, and his fans across India are eager to see him in action.

It’s not easy to enter the Rs 100 crore club, but Allu Arjun has done so in style. Previously, only Prabhas could command more than Rs 100 crore for a film in Tollywood, but Allu Arjun has now overtaken that figure.

So buckle up, folks – Allu Arjun is about to take the industry by storm with his upcoming blockbuster, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us!