‘Always cheer for Bharat,’ says PM as he meets CWG medal winners

Interacting with the winners, the PM appreciated their hard work and determination. Underscoring the importance of sports, he said, "Jo khelega, wo khilega (one who plays (sports), blossoms)" even as he urged the public to always root for the country.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published: |   Updated:
‘Always cheer for Bharat,’ says PM as he meets CWG medal winners
PM Modi with CWG 2026 medal winners for the country. PTI

New Delhi: Urging the nation to continue supporting its sportspersons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games medallists on Sunday, August 9, at his residence and lauded their efforts at the recently concluded Glasgow Games.

Interacting with the winners, the PM appreciated their hard work and determination. Underscoring the importance of sports, he said, “Jo khelega, wo khilega (one who plays sports blossoms), even as he urged the public to always root for the country.

In the post, boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold in the women’s 51 kg category, mentions how they all met the PM, “who is very humble”, and asks Modi to say a few words.

Subhan Bakery

India finished an impressive fourth at this edition of the Commonwealth Games with 39 medals: 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button