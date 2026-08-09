‘Always cheer for Bharat,’ says PM as he meets CWG medal winners

New Delhi: Urging the nation to continue supporting its sportspersons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games medallists on Sunday, August 9, at his residence and lauded their efforts at the recently concluded Glasgow Games.

PM Modi shared a reel with India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 medallists, who met him at his Delhi residence. India finished fourth with 39 medals: 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. pic.twitter.com/oqeyL3kNQ9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 9, 2026

Interacting with the winners, the PM appreciated their hard work and determination. Underscoring the importance of sports, he said, “Jo khelega, wo khilega (one who plays sports blossoms), even as he urged the public to always root for the country.

In the post, boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold in the women’s 51 kg category, mentions how they all met the PM, “who is very humble”, and asks Modi to say a few words.

India finished an impressive fourth at this edition of the Commonwealth Games with 39 medals: 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.



