Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 2nd December 2022 3:33 pm IST
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh- Twitter

New Delhi: The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

