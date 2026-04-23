Ambani chef salary: Makes 4K rotis per Day, earns in lakhs

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia isn’t just a home, it’s a full-blown palace where even the kitchen runs like a 7-star hotel operation.

Feeding nearly 600 staff members daily, the kitchen rolls out an insane 4,000 rotis every single day. And the man behind this operation? A chef reportedly earning Rs 24 lakh per year, a number that’s raising eyebrows across the internet. But this isn’t just about “making rotis.”

This chef is essentially running a high-pressure food production system, maintaining consistency in taste and quality at scale, managing a team, ensuring hygiene standards, handling bulk procurement, and delivering everything on time, every single day. One mistake at that scale? It shows instantly.

Add to that the expectation of perfection that comes with working at Antilia. You’re not just cooking for a household, you’re part of one of the most high-profile homes in the world, where standards are uncompromising and operations never slow down. This paycheck is higher than what many engineers in India make, flipping the usual “degree vs salary” narrative on its head. At Antilia, even a roti isn’t basic, it’s precision, pressure, and premium all rolled into one.