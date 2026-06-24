Hyderabad: Salman Khan is once again in the news for his upcoming film lineup. As per the latest industry buzz, the superstar may collaborate with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment for a grand period action drama. The project is said to be planned on a huge scale and may be made in two parts.

Is Salman Khan Doing Farhan Akhtar’s Period Film?

Reports suggest that Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar have had multiple discussions about this ambitious film. However, the actor has not officially signed the project yet. Talks are still going on regarding important details like remuneration, shooting dates and production planning.

If everything works out, this film could become Salman Khan’s first major collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Likely To Direct

According to reports, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is being considered to direct the film. He is known for acclaimed movies like Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Delhi-6.

The filmmaker’s name has created more curiosity around the project, as fans are excited to see Salman in a serious historical role under his direction.

Bhaijaan’s Role In The Film

Salman Khan is reportedly impressed with the script and his character. The actor may play one of the most popular figures from Indian history. The role is also expected to demand a major physical transformation.

This has raised expectations among fans, as Salman is known for his larger-than-life screen presence.

When Will He Start Shooting?

As per reports, Salman Khan may begin shooting for this period drama in summer 2027. Before that, he is expected to complete his superhero comedy film with Raj and DK.

For now, the period film is still in the discussion stage. An official announcement from Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar or Excel Entertainment is awaited.

Recently, Salman Khan also became a topic of discussion after a viral social media post claimed that the actor is dealing with health-related issues. The post also alleged that his family wants him to seek treatment in the US, while Salman is focused on completing his upcoming films. However, there is no official confirmation from Salman Khan or his team about these health claims. So, the reports should be treated only as speculation for now.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman Khan has a busy lineup ahead. He is reportedly working on Maatrubhumi with Apoorva Lakhia, SVC63 with Vamshi Paidipally and a superhero comedy with Raj and DK.

With these big projects in the pipeline, fans are waiting to see which film Salman announces next officially.