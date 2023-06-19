Amid heat wave in Hyderabad, students struggle to attend schools

Hyderabad: The students in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are struggling to attend schools as the state is currently experiencing heat wave and the maximum temperature is climbing above 45 degrees Celsius in many districts. Even in Hyderabad, the maximum temperature has crossed 41 degrees Celsius multiple times.

Yesterday, the city recorded a scorching temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society. These extreme weather conditions have made it increasingly difficult for students to travel to and attend school.

The #Students forced to come schools after a long summer break even as the Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued to witness scorching heat and IMD has issued a #heatwave alerts.#HeatWaves #AndhraPradesh #Telangana pic.twitter.com/mDw2TNimxm — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 19, 2023

Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are witnessing heat waves for the past few days due to delays in the monsoon.

Due to the delayed onset of the monsoon season, many states across India have taken proactive measures to protect students from the intense heat. Several schools have chosen to extend their summer vacations to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend vacations for all schools until June 22. Similarly, the Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities until June 24 to safeguard students from the scorching temperatures.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the government of Madhya Pradesh has implemented measures to mitigate the impact of the heat wave on students’ education. Primary schools in the state have been closed until July 1, while classes for students from grades VI to XII have been rescheduled to morning shifts from June 20 to 30.

Meanwhile, despite the high temperatures prevailing in Telangana, including Hyderabad, no decision has been taken by the concerned authorities to provide relief to the students in the state.