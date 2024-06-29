Amid internal strife in Karnataka Congress, DKS asks MLAs to keep mum

Bengaluru: After the Congress’ impressive victory in Karnataka, securing 135 seats, choosing a CM was the next big task. The contest between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar saw the former’s faction successfully securing the chief minister position. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar retained his roles as the deputy chief minister and KPCC president, despite the internal conflicts. However, the majority of the Congress cadre leaders sided with Siddaramaiah for several reasons.

Siddaramaiah commands a unique charisma across the state, by virtue of his seniority and extensive management experience. His previous tenure as CM was marked by notable programmes that captured public attention. His ideological stance garners substantial support from the Ahinda class. Despite occasionally displaying a combative nature, Siddaramaiah is respected even by opposition leaders. His reputation as a leader with a background in struggle and an understanding of grassroots issues is well-recognised in political circles.

Siddaramaiah weighs stronger

Siddaramaiah has now established a robust team within Congress. Most ministers in his cabinet are staunch supporters. Notable leaders like Dr HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, KN Rajanna, and MB Patil are considered part of Siddaramaiah’s inner circle. His political rapport with DK Shivakumar also plays a significant role. Ministers close to Siddaramaiah argue that he should remain CM for a full five years to ensure stable governance and prevent factionalism within the state Congress. They justify this stance by highlighting Siddaramaiah’s seniority and ability to unify different factions within the party.

Currently, many ministers in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet are contemporaries of DK Shivakumar or even senior to him, which adds to Siddaramaiah’s advantage. His experience and charisma are seen as vital for maintaining unity.

Conversely, the majority of the cabinet members have shown less favour towards DK Shivakumar, for various reasons. There is a prevalent opinion that while DK Shivakumar possesses his own charisma and community support, his aggressive behavior has caused friction. Leaders like Satish Jarakiholi, MB Patil, and KN Rajanna have often expressed displeasure with DK Shivakumar.

Due to these dynamics, Siddaramaiah has garnered increased support within the cabinet. If DK Shivakumar were to replace Siddaramaiah as CM, it could potentially lead to significant discontent. Contemporary leaders to DK Shivakumar might push forward their own demands, complicating the party’s internal harmony.

Considering all these factors, it’s understandable why DK Shivakumar may continue to challenge for the CM position in the future.

Keep mum, DKS tells partymen

Amid raging debate over the possibility of change in Chief Minister and demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked partymen and leaders to refrain from issuing public statements on the issue and warned of disciplinary action.

Shivakumar urged partymen to “shut their mouth” in the interest of the party, as he also requested seers not to interfere in political matters.

Demand for more deputy CMs

There is growing demand within the state cabinet to have three more Deputy Chief Ministers — from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities. Currently, Shivakumar from the dominant Vokkaliga community is only the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.

A Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math on Thursday had publicly urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for his deputy Shivakumar.

Following this a Veearashaiva-Lingayat seer — Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji on Friday said ministers from his community should be considered for the CM’s post in case there is a leadership change, while also pitching for them to be given priority in the event of creation of additional Deputy CM posts.

Let high command decide

“There is no discussion on any Deputy Chief Minister nor there is any question about the Chief Minister. Swamiji (Vokkaliga seer) out of affection towards me might have spoken about me. That’s all. I request — I don’t need anyone’s recommendation. For the work we have done our party high command will decide,” Shivakumar said in response to a question whether he had discussed with the high command the demand for more DCMs during the Delhi visit.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “Kharge (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I, in the interest of the party, have decided how to function. So there is no need for any MLA or Minister or Swamiji to speak. If they (seers) bless us it’s enough…”

(With inputs from agencies)