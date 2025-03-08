AMU’s Dr Mathur patents innovative pulmonary function test device

Updated: 8th March 2025 1:42 pm IST
Aligarh: Dr. Tanuj Mathur, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physiology, J.N. Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, has been granted a patent by the Government of India for his innovative Pulmonary Function Test device, designed to aid in the diagnosis and management of pulmonary diseases.

According to a press release, Dr. Mathur highlighted that the device is a smart respiratory monitoring tool that is compact, portable, and designed for easy lung function testing. The advanced technology enables accurate diagnosis and monitoring of respiratory disorders, offering a user-friendly solution for both patients and healthcare professionals.

The device can be seamlessly connected to electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers, allowing real-time access to test results. This feature enhances convenience and enables continuous monitoring of disease progression, facilitating timely interventions and more effective treatment strategies.

Dr Mathur added that with its compact design and cutting-edge technology, the patented device is expected to significantly improve respiratory healthcare, making lung function assessments more accessible and efficient.

