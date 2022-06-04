An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shakes Kuwait

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 4th June 2022 3:22 pm IST
Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Kuwait
Earthquake was felt by many citizens and residents on Saturday morning across Kuwait. (Photo: Twitter)

Kuwait: An earthquake shook some areas in Kuwait, on Saturday morning, according to the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

The institute took to Twitter and wrote, that the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Institute recorded today, Saturday, 4/6/2022, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale southwest of Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 am Kuwait time, at a depth of 5 km. underground.”

The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates also reported that the earthquake that hit Kuwait was of a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to what was recorded by the stations of the National Seismic Network.

The earthquake was felt by many citizens and residents across the country. 

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Fire Brigade announced that its operations department did not record any damage as a result of the earthquake that hit Kuwait at dawn on Saturday.

Videos circulating showed some cracks in a number of the walls of a few houses, and some goods falling from the shelves of one of the cooperative societies.

Here are the visuals from Kuwait documented by Twitter users

