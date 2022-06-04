An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shakes Kuwait

Kuwait: An earthquake shook some areas in Kuwait, on Saturday morning, according to the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.
The institute took to Twitter and wrote, that the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Institute recorded today, Saturday, 4/6/2022, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale southwest of Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 am Kuwait time, at a depth of 5 km. underground.”
The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates also reported that the earthquake that hit Kuwait was of a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to what was recorded by the stations of the National Seismic Network.
The earthquake was felt by many citizens and residents across the country.
The Public Relations and Media Department of the Fire Brigade announced that its operations department did not record any damage as a result of the earthquake that hit Kuwait at dawn on Saturday.
Videos circulating showed some cracks in a number of the walls of a few houses, and some goods falling from the shelves of one of the cooperative societies.