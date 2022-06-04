An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shakes Kuwait

Kuwait: An earthquake shook some areas in Kuwait, on Saturday morning, according to the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

The institute took to Twitter and wrote, that the Kuwait National Seismological Network at the Institute recorded today, Saturday, 4/6/2022, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale southwest of Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 am Kuwait time, at a depth of 5 km. underground.”

قامت الشبكة الوطنية الكويتية لرصد الزلازل بإعداد خريطة توضح شدة الزلزال والذي حدث في دولة الكويت صباح يوم السبت الموافق 4/6/2022 ودرجة تأثيره على الكويت. pic.twitter.com/VPjDbavI6I — معهد الكويت للأبحاث العلمية (@kisrofficial) June 4, 2022

The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates also reported that the earthquake that hit Kuwait was of a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, according to what was recorded by the stations of the National Seismic Network.

سجلت محطات الشبكة الوطنية لرصد الزلازل التابعة لـ "المركز الوطني للأرصاد" زلزال بقوة 5.5 درجة – ريختر في الكويت الساعة 05:28 ، الموافق 04/06/2022 حسب التوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 4, 2022

The earthquake was felt by many citizens and residents across the country.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Fire Brigade announced that its operations department did not record any damage as a result of the earthquake that hit Kuwait at dawn on Saturday.

Videos circulating showed some cracks in a number of the walls of a few houses, and some goods falling from the shelves of one of the cooperative societies.

Here are the visuals from Kuwait documented by Twitter users

This is what happened here in a supermarket in Kuwait after the earthquake. Crazy… #زلزال_الكويت pic.twitter.com/Lo2j5GOrAw — zhield (@thezhield) June 4, 2022

#هزه_ارضيه

عند وقوع الكوارث و الزلازل يحدث الرعب و الارتباك عند البشر ، و هنا مشهد لبعض الناس اثناء مرورهم في الطرق لحظة وقوع الهزة الارضية في احدى الدول



اللهُّم ادفع عنا البلاء و الزلازل و المحن و سوء الفتن ما ظهر منها و ما بطن pic.twitter.com/IkfYIS4TzR — فـايـFAYZـز (@fayaz13579) June 4, 2022

Did you feel that earthquake? My entire bed and wall mirror shook!

– 4:28 AM #Kuwait — Ramsha Hassan (@Ramshassann) June 4, 2022

هزة أرضية في ثوانٍ معدودة

فزعت منها قلوبنا

.

فكيف بأهوال يوم القيامة!!

.

(*يوم ترونها تذهل كلّ مرضعةٍ عمّا أرضعت وتضع كلّ ذات حملٍ حملها وترى الناس سُكارى وما هم بسكارى ولكنّ عذاب الله شديد*)



#زلزال_الكويت — فهد العبيدان (@famh84) June 4, 2022

قبل قليل : تساقط طابوق احد منازل في مدينة صباح الاحمد السكنية ، الله ستر .#هزة_أرضية pic.twitter.com/OTATqd0wwn — متابعة طقس الكويت 🇰🇼 (@WeatherKuwait) June 4, 2022

هزة أرضية في لحظات

أدخلت الرعب في قلوب الناس

فكيف بيوم يقول الله تعالى فيه

"إذآ زلزلة الأرض زلزالها"

و

"اذا رُجّت الارض رجّا"



اللهم احفظنا وبلاد المسلمين#زلزال_الكويت#هزة_أرضية — لولوه الحافظ (@luluwah951) June 4, 2022

#زلزال_الكويت #هزه_ارضيه



🎥| فيديو بعد الهزة الأرضية التي شعر بها سكان دولة الكويت الشقيقة قبل قليل ..



من قلب سعودي 🇸🇦

اللهُّم احفظ #الكويت 🇰🇼

"قيادة وشعب من كل شر" pic.twitter.com/H6eEDYB8Hz — فـايـFAYZـز (@fayaz13579) June 4, 2022

#هزه_ارضيه

دعاء الزلزال؛

اللهم إنك أنت الله لا إله إلا أنت، اللهم ادفع عنا البلاء والبراكين والزلازل والمحن وجميع الفتن ما ظهر منها وما بطن، اللهم إني أستودعك جميع المسلمين والمسلمات في بلاد المسلمين، واجعل ما أصابهم خيرًا ونعمة عليهم، اللهم احفظهم وأنت خير الحافظين #زلزال_الكويت pic.twitter.com/ONhzBXZGe0 — MUTEB_ALKHALDI (@MUTEB_ALKHALDI) June 4, 2022