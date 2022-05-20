An Instagram guide to a Hyderabadi wedding

As the wedding season hovers upon Hyderabad, brides and grooms, alike, whip themselves into a frenzy. Be it balancing the jeering relatives on both sides or staying in constant touch with all of the vendors, planning a wedding can surely be a stressful affair. Adding to that is the pressure of having a perfectly Instagrammable wedding which will remain the talk of the town for years to come.

Not sure how to manage all of that? Fret not, we have got your back. From wedding attires to photographers, Siasat.com brings you a perfect guide that will provide you with an abundance of wedding choices, all while staying in the comfort of your homes.

Clothing Apparel

Zaib by Mariya Mannan, an affordable luxury clothing brand based in Hyderabad, is increasingly becoming the choice of millennials who like to mix traditions with contemporary aesthetics.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mariya Mannan, founder of Zaib said, “We have a variety of outfits ranging from luxury formals, khada dupatta, lehengas, ghararas, handcrafted zardozi dresses & Ssarees.” She further added, “We also customize outfits according to the customer’s budget which also potentially depends on the design.”

“Our brand started with the motto of providing great quality while being authentic to Hyderabad’s regal charm and royalty,” she said.

Trousseau Packing and Gifting

Khatija Nooreen, the founder of Craftoor, started her page in 2020 to establish a new category of affordable gifting and has been receiving immense love for her classy and creative products.

Currently, Craftoor offers a variety of products and services including trousseau packing, bridesmaid hampers, bridal bouquets, Nikah pens, bride and groom wedding hampers, Quran hampers, wedding albums, wedding photo frames, and much more.

Speaking to us, Khatija said, “I generally focus on providing affordable rates to my customers which start from Rs. 375.”

Photographers

Studio Prince, one of the top and most affordable wedding photographers in Hyderabad, make sure that they capture all the special and candid moments of your big day in its purest form.

Starting from Rs. 65,000, they have multiple packages which include traditional photography, candid photography, cinematography, drone videography, and much more.

Plus, they are well known for their creative editing which just amps up the beauty of any photograph.

Makeup

Be it a bride, bridesmaid, or guest, everyone loves to deck up for weddings. Brides By Nadia makes sure you get that flawless look for your special occasion.

“Starting from Rs. 5000, we provide bridal and party makeovers which also includes professional hair styling and draping,” said Nadia Khatoon, founder of Brides By Nadia.

“Hyderabad has unlimited weddings in June & July during which I get to work with up to 10 brides per day,” she further added.

For Jewelry and Décor, you can head on to the Instagram accounts below.

Jewelry

While we all have our ancestral jewelry stored carefully in our vanity for special occasions, flower jewelry is the current trend in Hyderabadi weddings. Syeda Ruqhaya provides a wide range of affordable and handmade real flower jewelry in different colors, designs, and sizes. She also provides a variety of handmade gota jewelry.

Décor

With Bridal Bug Co. you can get that mix of contemporary and Hyderabadi royal décor for your weddings. They specialize in creating floral compositions and cater to engagement, wedding, reception, and other pre-wedding ceremonies.