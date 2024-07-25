Anant Ambani’s post-wedding party: Venue and event details

Mumbai: In a celebration that can only be described as grand and opulent, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant. The festivities, which spanned five months, were nothing short of spectacular and are set to continue in London, making headlines around the world.

Ambani’s Post-Wedding Celebrations In London

Following the Mumbai ceremony attended by global celebrities like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian, the Ambani family has now turned their sights to London for the next phase of their celebration. And the next venue?

Entire Hotel Booked For 2 Months

Mukesh Ambani has reportedly booked the entire Stoke Park estate, a luxurious seven-star hotel in Buckinghamshire, until September 2024. This estate, set in 300 acres of historic parkland, includes a mansion, golf courses, and tennis courts. Acquired by Reliance Industries in 2021 for a staggering Rs. 5,073 crore, the hotel was closed for renovations and is now being used exclusively for the family’s celebrations.

The guest list for the London celebrations is as star-studded as the Mumbai ceremony, with reports suggesting that Prince Harry has expressed interest in attending. This interest is seen as part of his effort to boost his profile and financial standing within Hollywood circles. The presence of such high-profile guests underscores the global appeal and influence of the Ambani family.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding has been described as one of the most extravagant events globally, with an estimated cost of Rs. 5000 crores. The celebrations are a testament to the family’s wealth and their penchant for hosting grand events.

This wedding, with its ongoing celebrations, serves as a reminder of the significant cultural and social influence wielded by the Ambani family, not just in India but worldwide.

As the world watches, the Ambani-Merchant wedding continues to set new standards for opulence and grandeur.