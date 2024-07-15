Anant-Radhika reception: Music maestro AR Rahman enthralls guests with his performance

Several videos from the occasion surfaced online in which Rahman could be seen enthralling the guests with his soulful voice

Published: 15th July 2024 10:42 am IST
AR Rahman

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman added a soulful touch to the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his live performance.

Several videos from the occasion surfaced online in which Rahman could be seen enthralling the guests with his soulful voice.

Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh attended the post wedding function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. On Saturday, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came.

Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations.

