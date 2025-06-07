Andhra: Brahmins protest Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa poster citing disrespect

Hyderabad: The Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika (BCV) on Saturday, June 7, protested against actor Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming drama film Kannappa in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, alleging that a recently released character poster hurt their sentiments.

The poster features veteran actor Brahmanandam and comedian Saptagiri who play Brahmin characters named Pilaka Gilaka.

Sharma also said that the film “disrespectfully” depicts Kannappa’s wife, Tande, as a tribal woman.

BCV state president Siripurapu Sridhar Sharma publicly objected to the portrayal, calling it disrespectful to their culture and traditions. Talking to reporters in Guntur, Sharma demanded a clarification from Mohan Babu and Vishnu regarding the portrayal of Brahmins in the film.

Manchu Vishnu and his associates are yet to respond.

Brahmins against Vishnu Manchu

This is not the first time Manchu Vishnu has riled up the Brahmin community. Sharma also brought up Manchu Vishnu’s earlier film – Denikaina Ready (Ready For Anything) – which depicted Brahmins eating chicken haleem and chops.

Members of the Brahmin community protested the film by throwing shoes at Vishnu’s car parked outside Mohan Babu’s house.

The issue reached the court, and Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and director G Nageswar Reddy were booked.