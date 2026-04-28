Andhra CM Naidu lays foundation for USD 15 billion Google data centre near Vizag

Tarluvada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, April 28, laid the foundation for a USD 15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam and said it will be a growth engine for India.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

“This is a great day. Historic day for all of us. Unforgettable in Andhra Pradesh history – April 28, 2026 – will be remembered forever in the history of India and in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Google AI data centre will be a growth engine for India,” Naidu said while addressing the foundation ceremony.

According to the CM, the Rs 1.35 lakh crore Google data centre investment will emerge as the pride of North Andhra region, and termed it as Asia’s biggest such facility.

Naidu said the foundation was not an ordinary one, a foundation for the southern state’s digital future.

While the world searches on Google, the company has selected Andhra Pradesh, which is beauty of this place, he said.

Naidu said this project was started in September 2025 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on September 28, 2028, promising to extend cooperation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Google’s innovations, he said the state wants to produce the best models in various realms and exuded confidence that very soon every citizen will have an AI doctor, AI personal assistant and other forms of AI assistance.

Naidu asserted that he will have an AI assistant from tomorrow who will supersede all, though he currently has four IAS secretaries.

The CM recalled how the data centre project took shape, and said he approached PM Modi and Vaishnaw to thank them for enabling it. He also appreciated PM Modi’s vision on technology.

Further, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is implementing top policies in the country, emphasising that the state is endowed with water, land and green energy.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India’s digital infrastructure growth. It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.

The state government has outlined a long-term vision to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem with a total capacity of around 6.5 gigawatts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub.