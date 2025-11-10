Andhra CM, YSRCP chief express shock over Delhi blast

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed shock over the explosion in Delhi and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the blast in Delhi. I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the blast in Delhi. I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 10, 2025

Similarly, in a post on ‘X’, Reddy said: “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the massive explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for a speedy recovery of all those injured in this ghastly tragedy.”

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the massive explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this strongly condemnable incident.

Praying for a speedy recovery of all those injured in this ghastly tragedy. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 10, 2025

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.