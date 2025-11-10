Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE: Atleast 9 dead, major cities on high alert

New Delhi: At least nine people are reportedly dead and over 20 injured in a high-intensity blast that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, November 10, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

The nature of the explosion is not known yet. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

Blast occurred in slow-moving car: Delhi Police chief

Talking to reporters at the blast site, Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed multiple deaths and injuries. “There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort. There were passengers inside the vehicle,” the officer said, adding, other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

“Some deaths happened, few people got injured. The situation is being regularly monitored. The home minister is being regularly briefed,” he said.

VIDEO | Blast near Delhi's Red Fort: New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha says, "Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow moving vehicle coming towards red light, passengers were there, with that other vehicles got affected. All the agencies, Delhi Police,… pic.twitter.com/LYbc1uOQTN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

“The blast occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared,” said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a body lying on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was; it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

BREAKING:



A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said.



Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near La Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been… pic.twitter.com/AJMuRoW05o — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 10, 2025

The area has been cordoned off.

Another resident said the impact was so strong that nearby shops and buildings shook. “I had come here to buy something when I heard a huge blast. The whole shop trembled,” he said. “Several people were injured, and many were being taken away from the spot soon after.”

Mumbai on high alert

A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra and a “precautionary alert” for Mumbai following the blast. “All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents”, a police official said.

Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

Kashmiri doctor held with large ammunition in Faridabad

The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad’s Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.