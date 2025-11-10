Kashmiri doctor held in Faridabad, over 360 kg of explosives, weapons recovered

Faridabad: A Kashmiri doctor has been arrested here with around 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from his rented accommodation, police said on Monday.

During a joint operation by a team of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police, the accused Muzammil, a teacher at Al Falah University, was arrested, they said.

Al Falah University in Haryana’s Dhouj, around 45 km from Delhi, is privately run and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said anyone found guilty will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference here, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the doctor was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

He clarified that the 360 kg of inflammable material seized from the accused during raids on Sunday night is not RDX but is suspected to be ammonium nitrate.

The commissioner further said some other material which can be used in terror activities, like 20 timers, four timers with batteries, 5 kg heavy metal, a walkie-talkie set, batteries and an assault rifle with three magazines were also recovered.

Additionally, 83 live rounds, a pistol with eight live rounds, two empty cartridges and two additional magazines were seized from him, he added.

Eight big suitcases, four small suitcases and a bucket were also recovered from the accused’s room in the Dhauj area here, he said.

Two arrests have so far been made in this module, Gupta said, adding that the other arrest was made by Jammu and Kashmir police from Saharanpur.

“During a joint operation of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Police, that has been ongoing over the last 15 days, teams conducted raids and arrested Dr Muzammil. Raids were conducted on Sunday during which 360 kg inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, was seized,” he said.

The police commissioner also said that the accused was a teacher at Al Falah University.

Asked where the accused intended to carry out the terror act, Gupta said, “The investigations are on.” “Keeping in view national security, there are many details about this module, and it is not appropriate to share them at the moment,” he said.

“According to investigations so far, an accused has been arrested from Saharanpur,” he added.

“Two arrests have been made so far, one is Dr Muzammil, while another person was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Saharanpur,” he said.

When asked to comment on arrest of Dr Muzammil from Faridabad, Saini, who was interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of an event in Gurugram, said, “Investigations are going on. Anyone found involved will not be spared.”