Andhra govt to implement free power for weavers from Apr 1

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, January 29, approved free power for weavers, an initiative which will be implemented from April 1 at a cost of nearly Rs 85 crore per month.

As many as 93,000 families will benefit from 200 units of power per weaver’s beam, while power looms will receive 500 units, benefiting 10,534 families, an official press release said.

“Good news for weavers. The government greenlighted free power. From April 1, a free power scheme will be implemented for weavers,” it said, adding that more than one lakh families and four lakh people will benefit.

According to the government, 200 units of free power per weaver’s beam will equate to Rs 720 per month, saving Rs 8,640 per annum.

In case of power looms, weavers will benefit Rs 1,800 per month and Rs 21,600 per year, the press release added.