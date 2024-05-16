Andhra policeman dies by suicide in Srisailam police station

Constable Shiv Shankar Reddy allegedly shot himself in a room at Srisailam I Town Police Station where he was on duty.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2024 12:44 pm IST
Vijayawada: A police constable died by suicide in a police station in Srisaliam town in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Thursday.

Constable Shiv Shankar Reddy allegedly shot himself in a room at Srisailam I Town Police Station where he was on duty.

After hearing the gun sound, other police personnel rushed to the room and found Shiv Shankar Reddy in a pool of blood.

Circle Inspector Prasad Rao said the constable shot himself with his service weapon. Police shifted the body for autopsy and started investigations.

The reasons for the constable’s extreme step are not known. Shiv Shankar Reddy, who was recruited into the police force in 2001, served in Kurnool, Peddakadabur and Srisailam.

Meanwhile, Atmakur DSP Srinivas Rao has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the incident.

