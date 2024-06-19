Andhra Pradesh government transfers 19 IAS officers

Amaravati: In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has transferred and posted 19 IAS officers in their new roles on Wednesday, June 19.

Y Srilakshmi, who was acting as the special chief secretary to the government, municipal administration and urban development, and Rajat Bhargava, special chief secretary to the government, revenue (excise) department; have both been transferred and asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

G Sai Prasad, the chief commissioner of land administration, has been posted as the special chief secretary to the government, water resources department, duly relieving Shashi Bhushan Kumar from that role. The latter has been posted as the principal secretary, panchayat raj, rural development, and rural water supply department.

Budithi Rajsekhar has been posted as the special chief secretary, of agriculture, sericulture, cooperation and marketing, duly relieving Gopal Krishna Dwivedi from the role. The latter has been posted as the special chief secretary, of labour, factories, boilers and insurance medical services department.

Special chief secretary to governor Anil Kumar Singhal has been posted as the special chief secretary, of the MA&UD department. Praveen Prakash, principal secretary, of school education, has been asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

Siddharth Jain, commissioner of survey, settlement and land records, has been posted as the commissioner of civil supplies and EO.

Saurabh Gaur, commissioner, intermediate education, has been transferred and posted as secretary to government, higher education department, duly relieving Pola Bhaskar from full additional charge.

Kona Sasidhar, secretary to the government, ITE&C department, has been posted as the secretary, school education department, and has been given full additional charge of secretary, ITE&C department and RTGS.

A Babu, secretary, cooperation and marketing, has been posted as the secretary, horticulture, aquaculture, fisheries, agriculture and cooperation department.

Bhaskar Katamneni, commissioner, school infrastructure, has been posted as the commissioner, APCRDA, duly relieving Vivek Yadav from the role.

PS Pradyumna, secretary, TR&B department, has been posted as the secretary to the chief minister. M Janaki has been posted as the secretary, expenditure, finance department.

MM Nayak, commissioner, handlooms and textiles, has been posted as the secretary, animal husbandry and dairy development department.

Praveen Kumar, Tirupati collector has been posted as the commissioner and director, mines and geology. He has also been given full additional charge of the post of managing director, AP state mineral development corporation.

D Muralidhar Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director, AP medical services and infrastructure development corporation (APMSIDC), has been transferred and asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

Vadaveru Vinay Chand has been posted as the secretary, FP, finance department.