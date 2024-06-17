Major reshuffle in Telangana police department: 28 IPS officers transferred

The state government issued orders on Monday transferring 28 IPS officers, including several district Superintendents of Police.

According to the orders, DCP Ashok Kumar of Macherial will replace Sunpreet Singh as Superintendent of Police in Jagtial. Singh has been posted as SP in Suryapet, replacing Rahul Hegde B.K., who is transferred and posted as DCP Traffic in Hyderabad City.

T. Srinivasa Rao is the new SP of Jogulamba Gadwal, replacing Ritiraj, who is now posted as Joint Director of the ACB. D. V. Srinivasa Rao will replace K. Suresh as the SP of Komurambheem Asifabad, with Suresh being posted as DCP in Balanagar. Janaki Dharavath replaces Harshavardhan as SP of Mahabubnagar, with Harshavardhan now posted as SP of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

K. Narayana Reddy replaces N. Kotireddy as SP of Vikarabad. Kotireddy is posted as DCP in Medchal. Sharat Chandra Pawar, previously SP of the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau, replaces G. Chandana Deepthi as SP in Nalgonda. Chandana Deepthi is the new SP of Railways, replacing Shaik Saleema, who is now posted as DCP Central Zone in Warangal.

Sadhana Rashmi Perumal is posted as DCP North Zone in Hyderabad City, replacing Rohini Priyadarshini, who is now posted as Commandant of the 7th Battalion in Dichpally, replacing B. Ram Prakash.

Officers Ram Prakash, P. Seetaram, M.A. Bari, and L. Subbaryudu have been directed to report to the DGP Office.

The officers posted in existing vacancies are Viswajit Kampati as SP of CID, Nitika Pant as Commandant of the 2nd Battalion TGSP in Yapalaguda, Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao at the Centre for Good Governance, and P. Sai Chaitanya as SP of the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau.