Andhra Pradesh: Krystal Integrated Services secures Rs 168 cr contract

Mumbai: Manpower services provider Krystal Integrated Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 168 crore contract from the Director of Medical Education, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.

The company informed stock exchanges that the project is for providing house-keeping services for hospitals and institutions under the control of Director of Medical Education under Package-I.

“The contract is valid for a period of 3 years and approximate contract value is Rs 168 crore,” the fling said.

Also Read Andhra Law Minister welcomes SC order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

The company recently secured a significant five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. It has also won multiple contracts, including manpower contracts from MTDC and Maha Mumbai Metro for a cumulative estimated value exceeding Rs. 63.93 crore and Facility Management Contract for New Terminal at Patna Airport.

Krystal Integrated Services Secures ₹168 Crore Sanitation Contract 🏥✨ | MCap 921.8 Cr



– Secured 3-year sanitation contract worth ~₹168 crore from Andhra Pradesh’s DME.

– Covers hospitals & medical institutions in Zone-I districts (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam,… pic.twitter.com/a8C3TxSkPe — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) September 16, 2025

For FY25, the company registered a net profit of Rs 63 crore. Sales rose 18.67 per cent to Rs 1,213 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1,022 crore during FY24.