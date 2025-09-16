Andhra Pradesh: Krystal Integrated Services secures Rs 168 cr contract

Mumbai: Manpower services provider Krystal Integrated Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 168 crore contract from the Director of Medical Education, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to an exchange filing.
The company informed stock exchanges that the project is for providing house-keeping services for hospitals and institutions under the control of Director of Medical Education under Package-I.
“The contract is valid for a period of 3 years and approximate contract value is Rs 168 crore,” the fling said.
The company recently secured a significant five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. It has also won multiple contracts, including manpower contracts from MTDC and Maha Mumbai Metro for a cumulative estimated value exceeding Rs. 63.93 crore and Facility Management Contract for New Terminal at Patna Airport.
For FY25, the company registered a net profit of Rs 63 crore. Sales rose 18.67 per cent to Rs 1,213 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1,022 crore during FY24.