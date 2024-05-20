Andhra Pradesh: SIT submits report to DGP on post-poll violence

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation team (SIT) of the state police headed by Inspector General Vineet Brij Lal that was formed to look into polling day violence in Andhra Pradesh submitted its report to Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Harish Gupta on Monday, May 20. The SIT was formed after procedural lapses were identified in cases registered with regard to the violence that was reported from Palnadu, Ananthapuramu and Tirupathi districts.

A total of 33 cases have were identified in the districts which included 1370 accused persons associated with the post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, said the police. Of those, 124 have been arrested and another 94 people have been issued notices under the CrPC. The SIT in its report said that the many of the offences were “extremely serious” as groups that indulged in violence also pelted stones.

The report by the Andhra Pradesh police will be forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in AP on May 13. The day was however marred with several cases of violence post polling. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) both blamed each other for the incidents. The ECI had summoned the DGP after news of the violence in Andhra broke out.

According to a media release from DGP Harish Gupta’s office, the SIT (which included 12 other members including a superintendent, one additional superintendent, four deputy superintendents and seven inspectors) members were sent to Palnadu, Anathapuramu and Tirupathi districts to re-examine the cases. Police officials camped at the concerned districts and reviewed the cases along with evidence.

Due to the procedural lapses, investigating officers have been “given clear instructions” with regard to compliance, the said the media note from DGP Harish Gupta’s office. The highest number of cases were reported from Palnadu district, with 10 out of 22 cases being registered under the Narasaraopeta Assembly constituency.