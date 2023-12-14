Andhra Pradesh SSC, BIE examinations scheduled in March

"As many as six lakh tenth standard and 10 lakh intermediate students (first year and second year) will appear for the examinations," said Satyanarayana, addressing a press conference.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th December 2023 10:09 pm IST
Representative Image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the Senior Secondary School (10th standard) and Board of Intermediate Education (Intermediate) annual examinations for the academic year 2023- 24 will be held in March.

Education Minister B Satyanarayana said the intermediate examinations will begin first from March 1 and end by March 20 while 10th standard examinations will start from March 18 and culminate by March 30.

He said the state government has decided to conduct these examinations every year in the month of March.

