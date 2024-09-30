Andhra Pradesh: Village Revenue Assistant killed in blast

Amaravati: A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) died after an explosive device placed under his cot exploded in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district.

Police said the incident occurred in the Kottapalle village of Vemula Mandal, late Sunday night.

Narasimha was sleeping in the courtyard of his house when the bomb with a detonator placed underneath his cot went off. He died instantaneously while his wife Subbalakshmamma was injured. She was rushed to Vempalle government hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.

Their children, who were sleeping in another room, escaped unhurt. The explosion sent panic in the village.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Pulivendula Deputy Superintendent of Police Murali Naik visited the village.

Police have arrested a person who is suspected to have placed the explosives under the VRA’s cot. A police officer said they were questioning the suspect, identified as Babu.

According to police, it is suspected to be a case of extramarital affair. The deceased’s daughter Pushpavati told police that they suspected involvement of Babu.

Babu allegedly had extramarital relations with Narasimha’s wife. When Narasimha came to know of this, he warned her against continuing the relationship. Babu was enraged as Subbalakshamamma had severed the relations.

The deceased’s family members said Babu had developed a grudge against Narasimha and tried to harm the couple on a few occasions.

Gelatine sticks were reportedly used for the explosion. The police were trying to find out how the suspect procured the material used for mining.

Meanwhile, in another crime in Prakasam district, a man was murdered by unidentified persons in Prakasam district. The incident occurred near Pamuru on the national highway.

The victim was identified as Venkateshwarlu (50), a truck owner. Police have registered a case and took up further investigation.