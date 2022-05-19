Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP to launch Bus Yatra on May 26

Amravati: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Bus Yatra’ from May 26 from Srikakulam to Anantapur.

The four-day yatra is being organised to depict the state government’s dedication towards the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially towards BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. The party also plans to give a message of social justice through the program.

In a media breifing at the party’s central office here, Group of Ministers including Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, Merugu Nagarjuna, Dharmana Prasad Rao and Botcha Satyanarayana said the yatra would emphasise on bringing the facts straight to the people. This is being done to counter the opposition’s false propaganda.

A total of 17 ministers and leaders from Backward Classes, SCs, STs and minority communities would take part in the Yatra. YSRCP leaders would hold public meetings at Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Narasaraopeta and Anantapur.