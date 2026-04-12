Andhra student dies in US crash; family crowdfunding to bring her home

A 23-year-old student from Guntur, pursuing her Master’s degree in the United States, died on April 9 after battling critical injuries sustained in a road accident near Pittsburgh.

Navya Nelakuditi had recently travelled to Michigan for an internship interview, seen as a key step toward building the career she hoped would support her family back in India. While returning, the car she was travelling in met with a serious accident in the early hours near Pittsburgh.

She was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors performed three major surgeries in an effort to save her life. Despite intensive treatment, she succumbed to her injuries.

Online campaign to support her family

According to details shared by her family through a GoFundMe campaign, Navya was the daughter of small-scale farmers who had invested their life savings into her education. She had moved to the US just last year, driven by the ambition to build a stable future and financially support her parents.

Her aunt, Sirisha Nelakuditi, who is based in Frisco, is organising the fundraiser to help the family cope with mounting expenses. The appeal highlights that Navya’s parents are not only grieving the loss of their only daughter but are also facing significant financial strain.

The funds raised will go toward medical and ICU expenses incurred during her treatment, the cost of transporting her body back to India, and financial support for her parents in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Family members noted that another occupant in the vehicle survived the crash, while Navya suffered the most severe injuries.

The campaign has garnered widespread support, raising over $71000 so far, as members of the Indian community and others come together to assist the bereaved family.

Describing her as the “pride and hope” of her family, the fundraiser emphasises Navya’s determination and sacrifice, underscoring how her journey reflected the aspirations of many students who go abroad seeking better opportunities.