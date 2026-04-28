Andhra University centenary: Vice President releases Rs 100 coin, stamp

Hyderabad: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released a Rs 100 commemorative coin along with a special postage stamp during centenary celebrations at Andhra University on Monday, April 27.

The ceremony was conducted at the Andhra University Engineering College. Speaking of the newly released Rs 100 commemorative coin, renowned numismatist Sudhir Lunawat stated that the coin has been minted at the Hyderabad Mint of the Government of India. The coin weighs 35 grams and contains 50 per cent silver.

Lunawat clarified that the coin will not enter general circulation and will be available solely as a collectable.

According to Sudhir Lunawat, the commemorative coin is expected to be made available for public purchase soon through the official website of the Hyderabad Mint. The announcement has generated significant excitement among coin collectors and history enthusiasts across the country.

The commemorative coin and special postage stamp have been dedicated to the glorious 100-year journey of Andhra University and stand as a proud symbol of an important milestone in the history of Indian education and culture.

The ceremony was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, former Vice President SM Venkaiah Naidu and Odisha Governor Dr K Hari Babu.