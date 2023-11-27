Animal FIRST review OUT: 2023’s one more hit loading?

Mumbai: Bollywood film Animal has become centre of attention after Ranbir Kapoor’s new looks and rage avatar was noticed in the trailer of the film. Netizens are sharing the various clips of the movie on social media platforms and people are reacting to them. The movie will be released on 1st of December and its first review is out now.

Animal Movie Review

Yes, we are sure that makers, cinephiles and fans might be waiting for the review and it is out. The first review of the movie was given by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The BBFC have said that the movie falls in the adult category and rated it 18.

The reason for putting the movie in adult category is the violent scenes, threats and sexual abuse. The review includes mild spoilers and the violence in the film was rated 5. It is reported that the movie features some domestic violence scenes too.

The horror scenes of the film and language used in the film were given 3 and 4 points respectively. The CBFC has at the end given ‘A’ rating to the Animal movie. The run-time of the movie is 3 hours, 21 minutes and 23 seconds long.

It is relevant to mention here that the Animal movie has created hype in India and people still like the music and looks of Ranbir and other lead stars of the film. The movie has collected around INR 3 crore from advance bookings and it is predicted that it might become one of the blockbusters of 2023.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol among others. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.