Anjani Kumar to hold DGP Telangana post for two weeks

Hyderabad: The Government on Friday passed an order directing the Director General Anti-corruption bureau Anjani Kumar to hold full additional charge (FAC) for the post of Director General of Police Telangana State.

Since DGP Mahender Reddy has proceeded on a medical leave from February 18 to March 3, Anjani Kumar has been asked to take charge as the Head of the police force (HoPF) of Telangana.

During the leave period DG ACB has been asked to take full charge of the post and on return from the leave Maheder Reddy will be reposted as DGP.

Few months back Anjani Kumar was promoted to DG rank and was appointed as the head of ACB.