Anjum Fakih visits dargah ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 -Watch

Mumbai: Anjum Fakih, the popular television actress, recently visited the Mahim Dargah here to seek blessings ahead of her stint in the upcoming season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show is set to go on floors by the end of May or June first week.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. A video of her seeking the blessings of the divine before embarking on important journey is going viral on internet. Speaking to media, Anjum said, “Iss saal mujhe mauka mil raha hai Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 mein participate karne ka. Wahi blessings lene mein yahan aayi hun.”

“I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants,” Anjum was quoted saying in IMWBuzz as she confirmed her participation in KKK 13.

More about Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih is best known for her work in Zee TV popular shows Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Kundali Bhagya. In a short span of time, she has established herself as one of the promising new actresses in telly ville. She also did a cameo in Ekta Kapoor’s other productions Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 5. Anjum also made her music video debut with Ik Dafa Toh Mil. She has also starred in hit reality show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Anjum enjoys a huge fan following of 1.8M on Instagram.