Restaurants in Hyderabad recreating viral desserts is not uncommon. Scroll through Instagram, and you will find a myriad of Matilda cakes and Kunafa chocolate experiments parading on every cafe’s menu. But while many food spots are quick to replicate trends, very few manage to turn the trends into an experience that people will actually line up for.

This is where Et-Si Cafe steps in every single time.

“For us, it starts with the name itself,” says founder Anju Narang, “Et si is a French term which means ‘what if?’ My idea was simple- What if we get all the fusion foods and trending desserts to Hyderabad?“

The cafe, opened in November 2024, was built around that very question. Narang says her travels to countries like the UAE made her realise that Hyderabad is missing an experimental food scene, and she wanted to change that. Since then, Et-Si has consistently leaned into internet-famous desserts and global cafe trends, introducing dishes like Magnum ice cream croissant, San Sebastian Cheesecake, Matilda Cake and other indulgent dishes that have turned the cafe into a hotspot for Hyderabad’s Instagram-savvy diners.

Et-Si introduces the viral scoop cookie dessert

After a good run with trending dishes, the latest dish on Et-Si’s menu is the viral scoop cookie. Yet another Middle Eastern creation, the dish has been circulating across social media feeds for months.

For Anju, however, introducing a viral trend is never just about following the internet. With nearly 18 years of research and development experience, she carefully studies whether a dish will appeal to the Hyderabadi palate or not.

They followed a similar process for the latest addition. She admits that she was initially hesitant about the scoop cookie. “The edible dough with chocolate filling, paired with ice cream, gives a very high sugar rush. Personally, I found it to be too sweet. But I believe our customers will like it because I don’t think any other city in India indulges in sweets as much as Hyderabad,” she said.

Chocolate Scoop Cookie at Et-Si Cafe (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Siasat.com‘s team got an early taste of the scoop cookie. Served warm with a side of vanilla ice cream, the cookie was pure indulgence in a bowl. The dough was perfectly chewy, the chocolate filling was decadently gooey, and the crunchy flakes on top elevated the entire dessert.

As Anju points out, it is undeniably sweet, but that indulgence is exactly what the dessert is meant for. So, for those with an extreme sweet tooth, it is heaven in a bowl, while those who prefer milder desserts might want to grab a friend and share it. Either way it is a dessert worth trying at least once.

The cafe has introduced the scoop cookie in two flavours- Chocolate and Pistachio Kunafa. The dessert will officially go live on the menu on Friday, March 13.

The iftar spread at the cafe

Beyond viral desserts, Et-Si also joined Hyderabad’s Ramzan food wave with a specially curated iftar platter.

During the visit, Siasat.com sampled the spread, which included a mix of Ramzan staples and cafe-style bites. Working our way through the traditional dahi vade, the clear standouts of the platter were chicken 65, cilantro fish, spinach parcels, burger pops and the pistachio Magnum croissant.

Overall, the platter makes a hearty option for those looking to break their fast with loved ones in a relaxed setting.