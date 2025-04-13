Anupama Parameswaran’s viral playlist sparks love rumours

Hyderabad: Anupama Parameswaran, known for her girl-next-door charm and hit movies like Premam, A Aa, and Karthikeya 2, is one of the most loved actresses in South India. With her graceful screen presence and sweet smile, she has a huge fan following across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. But this time, she’s not in the news for a movie — she’s in the buzz for a leaked playlist screenshot that’s going viral on Reddit and Instagram.

The ‘Blue Moon’ Playlist Mystery

It all started when fans found a Spotify playlist titled “Blue Moon,” said to be shared by Anupama and actor Dhruv Vikram, son of Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram. The playlist had a cover photo of a couple looking a lot like Anupama and Dhruv, seen kissing under a blue moon. As soon as this image went viral, the playlist was quickly made private, but not before fans grabbed screenshots.

The playlist featured romantic songs by artists like Ed Sheeran, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Hurwitz. This added fuel to the fire, and social media users began guessing if the two stars are actually dating or if it’s a publicity stunt for their upcoming film Bison.

On-Screen Chemistry in Bison

Anupama and Dhruv are acting together in Bison, a sports drama directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film has wrapped up shooting, and its intense first-look poster is already out.

While fans are divided — some excited, others doubtful — neither actor has confirmed or denied anything.