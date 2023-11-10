Anushka Sharma seen flaunting baby bump in Bengaluru – Watch

Mumbai: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together, as per rumours and reports. The news of Anushka’s pregnancy surfaced after the couple asked paps not to take pictures as they were spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

A new video of the actress hiding her baby bump has emerged online.

Yes, amid the rumours that of her second pregnancy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi were spotted together walking hand-in-hand at a hotel in Bengaluru where team India is set to take on the Netherlands on Sunday. The actress is seen wearing a black short dress and was seen putting her hand around her belly to hide her baby bump which was visible.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens and fans swamped the comments box. It is reported that the couple will share the news of pregnancy with the public later formally. Reports also suggest that Anushka is in her second trimester and the couple was also spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai earlier.

Watch the video below.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are already proud parents to their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021.