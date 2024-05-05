Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli at IPL 2024, kids stay home

Mumbai: Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently made her first public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. The star was spotted at the Bengaluru cricket stadium, where she enthusiastically cheered for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The occasion was an IPL 2024 match where RCB faced off against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka’s presence in the stands caught the attention of cameras, capturing her various expressions throughout the game. As Virat Kohli survived a runout, Anushka displayed a mix of shock and relief.

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli survived a run out. pic.twitter.com/BcSl7kUE8L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2024

The reaction of Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli's back to back Sixes ❤️ Anushka Sharma in the stands pic.twitter.com/8fUT0ELNNs — आजाद परिंदा (@AajadIt10019) May 4, 2024

No fine should be imposed for this flying kiss to Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/FQkGykXOey — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 4, 2024

Happiness on Anushka Sharma's face after a big victory last night. pic.twitter.com/Vlgcw60w8t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2024

Only Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma fans are allowed to like this post ❤️ #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/UXLa3DFrkW — VK FC (@ViratKohli__VK) May 5, 2024

She also cheered as Virat hit back-to-back sixes, standing, clapping, and even receiving blown kisses from her husband. Dressed in a striped blue shirt and pants, Anushka looked radiant during her long-awaited public appearance.

While this marked her official return to the public eye, glimpses of Anushka had surfaced earlier during her birthday celebrations. She joined Virat and his RCB teammates for an intimate gathering, as seen in a snapshot shared by RCB’s Faf du Plessis.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024. The couple joyfully announced the birth of their baby boy in a joint statement, expressing their happiness and love for their growing family.

Anushka’s Work Front

Apart from her family commitments, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her acting comeback. She will be seen in the sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’ a biopic based on former Indian women’s cricket team player, Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on Netflix and marks Anushka’s return to the silver screen after her last appearance in Zero back in 2018.