AP: 5 passengers including 3 children die in bus accident

Alluri Sitharama Raju: Five people including three children have died after a private bus carrying passengers overturned in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday.

The incident took place at Edugurallapalli in Chintoor in the early hours of Monday.

On information, police reached the spot.

According to Police, there were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. Five people were killed while nine were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Dhaneshwar Dalpati (24), Jeetu Harijan (5) and Sunena Harijan (2). The injured have been identified as Odisha residents.

Police registered a case and started an investigation. The cause of the bus accident is being investigated.

Further details are awaited.